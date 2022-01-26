Brightcore Energy Appoints Lauren Hildebrand as Vice President, Client Sustainability

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional (“C&I”) market, announced today the appointment of Lauren Hildebrand to the newly created role of Vice President, Client Sustainability.
“Brightcore Energy is extremely excited to have Lauren Hildebrand join our team,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “She will bring critical knowledge to our strategic clients to enable them to meet building electrification and decarbonization goals.”
In her role as Sustainability Director at Steven Winter Associates, Inc., Lauren focused on sustainable and high performance residential and commercial building design, construction, renovation, and operation. Her expertise includes sustainable design, indoor air quality & energy performance testing, and project certification for both commercial and residential programs. With more than 16 years of experience, Lauren has also had true engagement in contractor training, building materials selection, energy code compliance, and incentive programs.
“I am thrilled to join the Brightcore family at such a transformative time in our push towards building electrification and decarbonization,” Lauren said. “I look forward to helping our clients find the most practical, economic and efficient turnkey solutions in order to succeed in meeting their sustainability goals.”
She has worked with green building certification programs since 2008, overseeing certification and consulting services for over 15,000 homes and multifamily units. Lauren is an accredited LEED AP BD+C, LEED for Homes Green Rater and WELL Performance Testing Agent, and has overseen project certification for residential programs, such as LEED®, ENERGY STAR®, NYSERDA, NJ Clean Energy, and Enterprise Green Communities. Awards presented to her clients include the 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2020 USGBC LEED Project of the Year Awards, 2018 Outstanding Multi-Family Developer, 2017 LEED Power Builder, and more.
She also presents at events and conferences around the Northeast, such as the NYS Green Building Conference, NESEA’s BuildingEnergy Conferences, North American Passive House Conference, and more.
About Brightcore Energy
Brightcore Energy accelerates the deployment of proven energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies through its innovative Clean-Energy-as-a-Service model that requires no capital investment and provides for immediate operating cost savings, making it affordable and seamless for businesses and institutional buildings to quickly and easily transition their legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient ones. Brightcore’s end-to-end clean energy solutions include LED lighting conversions, commercial and community solar, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage. Customers include Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, Montefiore Health System, Brookfield Properties, SL Green, LAZ Parking and numerous public and private educational institutions.
For more information, visit the Company at www.brightcoreenergy.com or on LinkedIn.
