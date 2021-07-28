BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $870,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.
The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Brightcove expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $50.5 million to $51.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Brightcove expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $211 million to $213 million.
Brightcove shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.16, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOV