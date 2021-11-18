SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Brightmark, the global waste solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as an Honorable Mention in Fast Company ’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries—from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.
The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that’s fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they’re reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions.
Brightmark received recognition for its Ashley, Indiana Plastics Renewal Facility. When fully operational, the facility, now in pilot phase, will divert 100,000 tons of plastic waste each year from landfills and incinerators and convert it into 18 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and naphtha blend stocks and 6 million gallons of wax – this is more plastic than the weight of 5,400 tractor-trailers or seven Brooklyn Bridges. Through a breakthrough proprietary process, Brightmark has the unique ability to recycle all types of plastic (1-7) – including the difficult to recycle plastic types 3-7 which cannot readily be recycled, like plastic film, styrofoam, flexible packing, toothbrushes and children’s toys – directly into useful materials. The Ashley facility is anticipated to achieve fully operational status in 2022. Brightmark utilizes technology of its subsidiary company Res Polyflow, LLC in the plastics conversion process.
"To be recognized by Fast Company amongst so many forward-thinking companies and innovative projects is truly an honor," said Bob Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brightmark. "Brightmark is proud to receive this wonderful recognition and thanks Fast Company for dedicating itself to highlighting the disruptors and innovators changing the world through technology."
“ Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we’re honored to bring attention to them today,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
About Brightmark
Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste. The company takes a holistic, closed loop, circular economy approach to tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges with imagination and optimism for the future. Through the deployment of disruptive, breakthrough waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic waste- to-fuel) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel), Brightmark enables programs specifically tailored to environmental needs in order to build scalable project solutions that have a positive impact on the world and communities in which its stakeholders live and work. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com.
