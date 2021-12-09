ASHLEY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Brightmark, LLC the global waste solutions provider, today announced that its Ashley, Indiana Plastics Renewal Facility has been ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified. The certification is provided by SCS Global Services, a pioneer and leader in the field of sustainability standards and third-party certification, working across the economy in the natural resources, built environment, food and agriculture, consumer products and climate sectors.
ISCC PLUS certifications are conducted by independent third-party Certification Bodies cooperating with ISCC. Competent and trained auditors, evaluating compliance with the ISCC sustainability standard, conduct the audits. ISCC certification ensures that biomass is not produced on land with high biodiversity and high carbon stock, good agricultural practices protecting soil, water and air are applied, human rights, labor and land rights are respected, sustainable material is traceable throughout international supply chains and that greenhouse gas reduction targets are met.
"Brightmark is proud to receive ISCC PLUS certification for our flagship Ashley, Indiana plastics renewal facility" said Bob Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brightmark. "SCS Global Services has worked hard for decades to recognize companies striving to advance sustainability, and this certification serves as an additional proof point of Brightmark's commitment to Reimagining Waste while ensuring environmental responsibility throughout our operations.”
SCS Global Services has established programs and services designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of companies, institutions and organizations who are meeting the highest levels of performance in environmental protection, social/ethical responsibility, product safety and quality, and stimulate continuous improvement on the path toward sustainability. In this undertaking, they employ a life-cycle framework, state-of-the-art science, proven analytical methods, performance metrics and professional expertise.
When fully operational, Brightmark’s Ashley plastics renewal facility, now in pilot phase, will divert 100,000 tons of plastic waste each year from landfills and incinerators and convert it into 18 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and naphtha blend stocks and 6 million gallons of wax – this is more plastic than the weight of 5,400 tractor-trailers or seven Brooklyn Bridges. Through a breakthrough proprietary process, Brightmark has the unique ability to recycle all types of plastic (1-7) – including the difficult to recycle plastic types 3-7 which cannot readily be recycled, like plastic film, styrofoam, flexible packing, car parts, toothbrushes and children’s toys – directly into useful materials. The Ashley facility is anticipated to achieve fully operational status in 2022. Brightmark utilizes technology of its subsidiary company Res Polyflow, LLC in the plastics conversion process.
About Brightmark
Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to Reimagine Waste. The company takes a holistic, closed loop, circular economy approach to tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges with imagination and optimism for the future. Through the deployment of disruptive, breakthrough waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic waste- to-fuel) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel), Brightmark enables programs specifically tailored to environmental needs in order to build scalable project solutions that have a positive impact on the world and communities in which its stakeholders live and work. Brightmark's flagship Ashley, Indiana Plastics Renewal Facility is ISCC PLUS certified, ensuring compliance with high ecological and social sustainability requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability throughout the supply chain. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com.
