Today, BrightSign is delighted to share an important update regarding our company’s leadership. After thoughtful consideration, we are pleased to announce a change in our executive leadership team that will take place August 1, 2023.
With great pleasure, we introduce Steve Durkee, who will be assuming the role of CEO. Steve brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record of success in the professional A/V space. His strategic thinking, innovative mindset, and strong leadership skills will allow us to achieve the growth and vision needed to lead our company to new heights.
Together Jeff Hastings and Steve Durkee will co-CEO the company for the remainder of 2023. On January 1, 2024, Jeff will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer within BrightSign and dedicate his efforts toward the development of products/services that align with the key markets that BrightSign serves today and new markets in the future. In addition to his role as CTO, Jeff will remain on the BrightSign Board and will continue to be a significant investor in the company. Jeff’s dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in driving our company's growth and success over the past 14 years and we truly appreciate the significant contributions that have been made during his tenure as CEO.
We firmly believe that this change in leadership marks an exciting chapter for BrightSign. Under Steve’s guidance as CEO and Jeff’s as CTO, we will continue to build upon our existing strengths, accelerate our growth, and embrace emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving digital signage space.
