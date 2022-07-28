BOSTON (AP) _ BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.6 million.
The Boston-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.
The asset manager posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSIG
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.