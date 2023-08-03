BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.4 million.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.
The asset manager posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.
