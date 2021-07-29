BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $532.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $6.42. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 40 cents per share.
The asset manager posted revenue of $133.3 million in the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.
