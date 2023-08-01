LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
BrightSpring Health Services, a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex health populations, is continuing to support high potential and under-reached students by helping them excel academically through the annual BrightSpring Brighter Futures Scholarship and BrightSpring Hospice Nursing Scholarship.
This year BrightSpring has selected Savannah Scarlott of Louisville, Kentucky, as the recipient of the 2023 Brighter Futures Scholarship. Now new this year, the company has also awarded the Hospice Nursing Scholarship to the following four individuals: Kaylee Smith (Altoona, Pennsylvania), Emma Rose Farber (Louisville, Kentucky), Simangaliso Dhliwayo (Peoria, Illinois) and Jennifer Duncan (Terre Haute, Indiana).
“We are thrilled and proud to invest in the higher education of these dedicated and deserving students,” said Jon Rousseau, BrightSpring’s President and CEO. “They have each shown a strong a commitment to their academic studies and, as importantly, have a desire to better their communities. We congratulate them on this significant accomplishment and look forward to seeing all of their success and impact in the future. We thank them for their initiative, hard work, and dedication, as well as for serving as an example, and we look forward to more and more ways to support community well-being and people’s careers.”
The Brighter Futures Scholarship launched in 2021 as part of BrightSpring’s ongoing effort to bring opportunities to talented students and those in need of additional support. The company established the Hospice Nursing Scholarship this year for nursing students who are passionate about the distinctly personalized and human nature of palliative and end-of-life care and have chosen hospice as their practice area after graduation.
The Brighter Futures Scholarship consists of $10,000 per year and is renewable for up to four consecutive years ($40,000 in total) for awarded students. The Hospice Nursing Scholarship awards $5,000 per year for up to two years ($10,000 in total) for four accomplished students who are enrolled in an accredited RN or BSN nursing program.
Both scholarships are awarded in partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville.
About BrightSpring Health Services:BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of many businesses that are leading providers of complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s lines of business, including pharmacy, home health care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, and family and youth services, we provide comprehensive and specialized care and clinical services in 50 states to over 350,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visitbrightspringhealth.com. Follow us onFacebook,Twitter, andLinkedIn.
About Community Foundation of Louisville:Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Louisville mobilizes people, networks, and capital to spark meaningful change in and beyond Louisville. With nearly $800 million in assets, over 2,200 charitable funds, and collaborations with hundreds of local partners, we connect real investments with relevant causes. In addition, key priorities of the Foundation's mission are to advance racial equity and open opportunity for all. Working with neighbors, changemakers, and community investors, we’re inspiring greater generosity to move us all forward. Learn more at cflouisville.org.
