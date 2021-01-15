KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — C.J. Brim had 19 points as North Alabama easily defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday night.
Emanuel Littles had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Alex Peterson had nine points for the Owls (3-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Owls, had eight points.
