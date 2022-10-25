Bringing Performance and Reliability to AIoT Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd (“Cervoz”), a global storage and memory solution provider, announces the industrial M.2 solutions for data storage and embedded expansions to meet the demand of AIoT applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006074/en/
Cervoz industrial-grade M.2 SSD and 3-in-1 M.2 Expansion Cards are the perfect fit for your next-gen AIoT applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The M.2 data storage and expansion card is gaining more popularity in compact motherboards and IoT-related devices where space is constrained and limited. This trend is moving faster than ever to meet the increasing demands for faster processing in AIoT devices or more intelligent IoT devices. Cervoz industrial-grade M.2 serial products include edge storage and embedded modular expansion solutions for AIoT applications, which require durability, reliability, versatility, and high performance without sacrificing the compactness.
M.2 SSD Solutions - Ultra-Thin Storage Solution for Critical Industrial Applications
Cervoz Industrial M.2 SSD solutions come with SATA III and PCIe interface and are available in 2242 and 2280 sizes. The space-saving M.2 SSDs with SATA III interface are ideal for space-limited device that requires durable and reliable performance. Meanwhile, M.2 SSDs with PCIe 3x4 interface are perfect for applications requiring constant data processing and heavy computing workloads with no system lags.
With future-ready, scalable NVMe architecture, Cervoz T405, T435 M.2 NVMe SSD family are compliant with PCIe Gen3x4 standards that allow five times faster sequential read-write speed than SATA lll. As a result, these product series can support edge AI computing and other computing applications requiring higher computing performance.
Available soon, Cervoz M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen. 4x4 SSD offers twice the bandwidth and data transfer rate with significantly lower power consumption than the comparable model. It is designed for next-gen data-intensive industrial applications that require instant transmission and process of high-quality data.
M.2 Expansion Solutions - Space Saving with Expanded Functionality
It is troublesome for system engineers when having found an embedded board with the ideal performance and the right form factor but lacking a single interface to meet all requirements. In this case, M.2 expansion cards will be the best solution because M.2 slots are now available on every embedded board and offer a space-saving solution with the appropriate expansion cards.
Cervoz offers a wide range of M.2 modular expansion card solutions, including Ethernet, Serial, USB, and WiFi. The Cervoz M.2 cards are available in 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors. While each product comes as an M.2 2280, it can be disassembled into M.2 2260 and further into M.2 2242. The flexibility allows easy integration and quick expansion of I/O port solutions for space-constrained devices such as compact embedded PCs and are the perfect fit for the next-gen AIoT applications. For further requirements besides M.2 expansion solutions, explore the wide range of modular expansion cards (MEC) from Cervoz.
For more information on Cervoz industrial M.2 SSDs and Modular Expansion Cards (MEC), visit Cervoz Official Website or contact us.
Find out more about Cervoz M.2 solutions for various industrial applications:
- M.2 PCIe Heat Dissipation Solution
- New M.2 Expansion Solutions for Ethernet, Serial, and USB.
- Next-Generation Server Solution
- Solutions for Smart EV Chargers
About Cervoz
Headquartered in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology supplies embedded components for the industrial PC market. The company has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing high-performing memory and storage solutions for industrial applications.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006074/en/
CONTACT: PR:marketing@cervoz.com
Sales:sales@cervoz.com
KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/25/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006074/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.