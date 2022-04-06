DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Brinks Home™ celebrates the appointment of Akash Sah, Head of Strategy and Chief Procurement Officer, to the Board of Directors for the Security Industry Alarm Coalition. Sah will serve as a trustee alongside 10 other alarm industry experts.
“I’m honored to serve as a trustee for the Security Industry Alarm Coalition and work on behalf of organizations in the industry,” said Sah. “As a leading company in this space, it’s essential for Brinks Home to be a part of industry associations and help guide the future of home security. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on the Board working towards the betterment of us all.”
Sah brings over 20 years of operations management experience and uses his knowledge to support customers and enhance the work of Brinks Home. He was nominated by the Security Industry Association to fill one of their two board positions.
"We are pleased that Akash will be adding his decades of experience and expertise to the SIAC team," said Kirk MacDowell, SIAC president. "Our industry and those we protect will benefit from his contribution to SIAC's important mission."
Sah’s appointment to the SIAC Board of Directors will further Brinks Home’s goal of helping transform the smart security industry and bringing peace of mind and platinum-grade protection to homes and businesses across the country.
About Brinks Home
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum-grade protection to over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or sell with Brinks Home Direct, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.
About SIAC
SIAC represents one voice for the electronic security industry on alarm management issues –communicating solutions and enhancing relationships with law enforcement. SIAC is comprised of four major North American security associations--Canadian Security Association (CANASA), Security Industry Association (SIA), The Monitoring Association (TMA), and the Electronic Security Association (ESA). For more information, go to www.SIACinc.org, www.siacinc.wordpress.com, or follow us on www.twitter.com/siacinc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005903/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA:
Beekeeper Group
Alex Dickinson
202.499.7049
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE HARDWARE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Brinks Home
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 12:49 PM/DISC: 04/06/2022 12:49 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005903/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.