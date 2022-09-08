Briq Announces Acquisition of Swipez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Briq, the financial automation platform that enables construction companies to grow their business, today announced the acquisition of Swipez, an India-based fintech company that automates the billing and revenue collection processes for businesses.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en/
Briq is bringing fintech to construction, and today we’re advancing that focus with the acquisition of Swipez. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the acquisition of Swipez, Briq will further its ability to fully automate all the major financial workflows in construction – from planning to payment, and now to being paid.
“An ongoing challenge is the lack of certainty around cash flow in the construction industry, and we attribute that to a broken payment process,” said Bassem Hamdy, cofounder and CEO, Briq. “Bringing automation to the billing and accounts receivable functions will drastically improve the ability for construction companies to accurately project cash flow.”
Briq’s mission is to help construction companies grow their business, and the company is working towards that by advancing the use of fintech in construction.
“Swipez was founded to provide businesses with an efficient way of managing their clients’ billing and a convenient and timely revenue collection process through automation,” said Shuhaid Lambe, cofounder, Swipez.
“We are thrilled to join Briq and combine our expertise in automation to bring more clarity and efficiency to the financial processes in construction,” added Vivek Iyer, cofounder, Swipez.
Briq’s platform supports the ability of construction companies to automate critical financial workflows in the planning and forecasting processes, such as corporate planning, labor and materials forecasting, project forecasting, and revenue forecasting. The Briq platform also offers the ability for construction companies to automate their spend management through AP allocation, instant credit card reconciliation, and payments.
Visit the Briq website to learn more.
About Briq
Briq is a financial automation platform that helps construction companies grow their business. Briq automates financial workflows by connecting the people, processes, and systems that contractors use to run their business. By empowering contractors to make better business decisions, hundreds of companies rely on Briq to manage their budget, forecast, and spend. Briq is a remote-first company with employees in Canada, India, and the United States. Learn more at briq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en/
CONTACT: Doug Madey
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES INDIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE FINTECH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Briq
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/08/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.