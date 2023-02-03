NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023--
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer, will answer questions about the company at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
