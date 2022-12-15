LONDON (AP) — British media: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison ahead of deportation.
AP
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:55 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.