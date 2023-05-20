NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent, Andrew Wylie. Amis was 73.
AP
British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent, Andrew Wylie. Amis was 73
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Michael E. Kanell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Most Popular
Articles
- Sal's Pizza in North Andover closing
- Methuen man, 18, seriously hurt in Andover crash
- Mayor's son placed on paid administrative leave from his teaching job
- A SECOND CHANCE: Ex-Lawrence pitching sensation goes from jail to All-American star
- Andover's Cammann changes course, now will play at Stanford
- Shooting reported in Derry
- Nephew accused of shooting uncle in head, killing him at Derry restaurant
- Rope Rescue: Firefighters rescue injured man under Lawrence bridge
- Andover native summits Everest, loses a friend along the way
- New Chase branch brings jobs to Lawrence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.