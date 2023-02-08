FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist is part of the national team training camp in Minnesota next month. While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won’t. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from.