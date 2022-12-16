PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner says she intends to return to WNBA, making first public comments since release from Russian prison.
AP
Periods of rain. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:12 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.