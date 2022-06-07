DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
The "Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital platforms have been evolving and consumer behaviour and preferences are shifting in terms of how people consume content. TV and radio broadcasting is now made up of many subscription/pay TV, free-to-air, satellite, commercial, and community broadcasters, over the top providers and subscription on demand players. Companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify are disrupting the industry which for many years was dominated by the SABC, eMedia and MultiChoice's DStv.
Plans since 2015 to switch from analogue terrestrial television to digital transmission and distribute free digital set-top boxes to households earning less than R3,500 has still not been completed.
There has been no detailed radio audience data for well over a year, and the survey methodology was changed by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa, making it impossible for industry players to discern meaningful trends. However, radio continues to play a major role for the dissemination of news, information and entertainment. Commercial radio services are diversifying their content through podcasts, some of which are sponsored.
The rapidly-growing streaming market includes international players such as Netflix and Amazon, and local companies MultiChoice, eMedia, Telkom, and Vodacom, which all offer streaming services that provide on-demand access to TV shows and movies. Research indicates that while streaming is disrupting television, it is less profitable. Internationally, there is a high churn rate of subscribers and while people are attracted to streaming by the content, they often leave due to cost.
The report focuses on the television and radio broadcasting industry and the manufacture of decoders in South Africa. It includes information on the public and private broadcasters, digital migration, viewership and listenership trends, the performance of major players, regulation and developments.
There are profiles of 33 companies including major players such as the SABC and MultiChoice, streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, set-top box manufacturers including CZ Electronics and community stations including Soweto Community Television and Unitra Community Radio.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size Of The Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors And Pain Points
3. Local
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development
4. Africa
5. International
6. Influencing Factors
6.1. Covid-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Migration To Digital Terrestrial Television And Set-Top Boxes
6.4. Labour
6.5. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation
6.6. Loadshedding
7. Competitive Environment
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure Of The Industry
7.3. Barriers To Entry
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Outlook
10. Industry Associations
Company Profiles - Broadcasting - Television
- Amazon
- Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Town Community TV Collective
- E Sat Tv (Pty) Ltd
- E TV (Pty) Ltd
- Faith Broadcasting Investments NPC
- Multichoice Group Ltd
- Netflix Inc
- On Digital Media (Pty) Ltd
- Platco Digital (Pty) Ltd
- South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd
- Soweto Community Television NPC
- TBN Broadcasting In Africa NPC
- Zatocron (Pty) Ltd
- Company Profiles - Radio
- Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Town Radio (Pty) Ltd
- CCFM Trust
- Central Media Group (Pty) Ltd
- Hot 1027 FM (Pty) Ltd
- Jacaranda FM (Pty) Ltd
- Kagiso Media (Pty) Ltd
- Kasie FM NPC
- Kaya FM (Pty) Ltd
- Muslim Broadcasting Corporation Trust
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Heart 104 9 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Igagasi 99 5 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Tygerberg 104Fm NPC
- South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd
- Thetha FM Broadcasting Foundation NPC
- Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Unitra Community Radio NPC
- Vukani Community Media NPC
- Yired (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdnbnz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005885/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/07/2022 08:17 AM/DISC: 06/07/2022 08:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005885/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.