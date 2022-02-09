FILE - Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) takes part in drills at an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Beck has won the NFL's Salute to Service award. Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night, Feb. 10, 2022, at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.