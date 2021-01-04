Brookfield Asset Management is paying $5.9 billion to buy the remaining units of its real estate division that it doesn't already own and take it private.

Brookfield Property Partners unitholders can choose $16.50 in cash per unit, 0.40 Brookfield Class A shares, or 0.66 of Brookfield Property preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

Brookfield Asset Management, which is based in Canada, has approximately $575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you