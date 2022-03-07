NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC (“Brookline”), is pleased to announce the recent promotions of several team members. Since inception, Brookline has expanded from five to over 25 fulltime colleagues and has completed nearly 200 transactions for its clients valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Brookline continues to provide research, financing solutions and strategic advice to promising life sciences, medical technology and diagnostics companies in both the public and private markets, as well as to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) and other emerging growth enterprises.
With 2022 now underway, Brookline has made four key promotions:
Michael D. Fontaine has been promoted to Managing Partner and will continue to head the Equity Capital Markets and Syndicate businesses. Prior to Brookline, Mr. Fontaine served as the Head of U.S. Equity Syndicate at BTIG and Lazard Capital Markets.
Patrick A. Sturgeon has been promoted to Managing Partner and will continue to spearhead the SPAC, M&A and pre-IPO trading businesses. Mr. Sturgeon is also the CFO of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (“BCAC”), a Brookline-affiliated life sciences-focused SPAC sponsored by the principals at Brookline, and the CFO of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III, a $154 million healthcare-focused SPAC. Prior to Brookline, he was a Managing Director at Axiom Capital Management.
Dr. Samuel P. Wertheimer, Ph.D. has been promoted to Managing Partner and will continue in his role as Senior Scientific Advisor at Brookline. Dr. Wertheimer focuses on scientific diligence for Brookline’s private placement business and is also the Chairman and CEO of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. Prior to Brookline, he was a Partner in the private equity group at OrbiMed Advisors, a leading healthcare investment firm.
Zachary C. Ross-Nash has been promoted to Vice President and will continue to focus on the firm’s SPAC and private placement businesses. Mr. Ross-Nash is also the Vice President of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp., working closely with Dr. Wertheimer and Mr. Sturgeon.
William B. Buchanan, Jr., a Brookline Managing Partner, said, “These promotions underscore our commitment to our clients and serve as a reminder that Brookline is among the fastest growing and most dynamic boutique investment banks on Wall Street. We remain steadfast in our focus on delivering creative financing solutions steeped in analytical rigor. As we’ve said since our inception, we continue to see enormous untapped opportunity in the markets.”
About Brookline Capital Markets
Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is a leading investment banking boutique based in New York City. Brookline provides a comprehensive suite of capital markets and strategic advisory services to cutting-edge public and private life sciences, medical technology and diagnostics companies, as well as to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) and other emerging growth enterprises.
