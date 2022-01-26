BOSTON (AP) _ Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $82.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $115.4 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.4 million.
Brookline shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.76, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.
