NEW YORK — The Muslim teen wanted for fatally stabbing gay dancer O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station was busted Friday, police said.
The 17-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with murder as a hate crime.
Police said he killed Sibley, 28, during a tense standoff Saturday night at the Mobile Midwood station on Coney Island Ave. in what has been described as a clash between a group of Muslim youths and scantily clad gay dancers.
Sibley was returning with several friends from a trip to the Jersey Shore when they pulled into Mobile Midwood on Coney Island Ave. to gas up.
The men were shirtless and in swim trunks on one of the hottest days of the year, dancing near the gas pumps when the suspect and his friends stepped out of the station’s store and called out homophobic slurs.
The group said they were Muslims who objected to the performance and to the short bathing suit one of Sibley’s friends was wearing.
Cooler heads prevailed with the help of a service station worker and the confrontation, much of it on video, appeared to be over.
But when the suspect pulled out his phone and started recording, tempers flared back up. The teen started to walk away, but Sibley followed him and was stabbed, police said.
Sibley was a prolific dancer, who performed at Lincoln Center and with the Philadelphia Dance Company. He was also a competitive voguer who was part of the House of DuMure-Versailles, which was featured in season three of “ Legendary,” HBO ’s reality show about voguing competitions.
Otis Pena, Sibley’s best friend for years, recorded a Facebook Live video to describe what happened.
“Y’all murdered him right in front of me,” Pena said. “Just...just pumping gas and listening to `Renaissance’ Just having a good time. Y’all killed O’Shae. Y’all killed him.”
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.