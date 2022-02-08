CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $43.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period.
Brooks shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.85, a climb of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZTA