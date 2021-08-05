CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $315.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 81 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $328 million to $348 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Brooks shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.48, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.
