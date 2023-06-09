Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, right, speaks to media outside the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans stands at the back. Steve Johnson told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday, June 9, 2023, that evidence to a New South Wales state government inquiry into gay hate crimes had confirmed "our worst fears that the police were really not only opposed to the investigation but demonizing our family."