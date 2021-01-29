PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University director of athletics Jack Hayes is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role to take a new job, the Ivy League school announced Friday.
Hayes will leave the university on Feb. 5 and on March 1 will start as senior advisor to Bruin Sports Capital, a New York-based investment and operating company.
During his time at Brown, the school won several Ivy League championships and enjoyed school-record seasons, including a Final Four appearance by the men’s lacrosse team in 2016.
The school has also had 26 Academic All-Americans during his tenure that started in 2012.
His fundraising efforts helped the school make $50 million in athletic facilities upgrades, the school said.
The school also streamlined its athletic department, with the decision last year to reduce several programs from varsity to club status, a move that led to legal action from those who said it disproportionately affected women's sports. Some sports were later restored.
“Brown athletics under his leadership has embodied a commitment to cultivating a climate where athletic competition and academic achievement form the core of the student-athlete experience to promote real personal growth and leadership,” President Christina Paxson said in a statement.