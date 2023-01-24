LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 8, 2023. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 years and has increased the cash dividend for 39 consecutive years.
For more than 150 years, Brown‑Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma‑Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown‑Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.
