LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Leanne Cunningham will participate in a “fireside chat” during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The event will begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. (ET) and will be available as a webcast on the Brown-Forman website at brown-forman.com on the Investors/Events & Presentations page. A replay will be available on the Brown-Forman website for at least 30 days following the event.
For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831372575/en/
CONTACT: Rob Frederick
Vice President
Corporate Communications
502-774-7707Sue Perram
Vice President
Investor Relations
502-774-6862
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR OTHER RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS SPECIALTY FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Brown-Forman Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/31/2023 04:00 PM/DISC: 08/31/2023 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831372575/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.