Boston Bruins (31-14-6, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-28-7, seventh in the East Division)
Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +198, Bruins -239; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Boston will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on New Jersey.
The Devils are 17-28-7 against East Division opponents. New Jersey has converted on 14.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 21 power-play goals.
The Bruins are 31-14-6 against East Division opponents. Boston averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team with 23 total penalties.
The teams square off for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has 31 total points for the Devils, 13 goals and 18 assists. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Marchand leads the Bruins with 27 goals and has 63 points. David Krejci has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.
Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Mikhail Maltsev: day to day (lower-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed).
Bruins: None listed.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.