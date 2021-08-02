BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.6 million.
The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $570.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.8 million.
Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.93 per share.
Bruker shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.50, a climb of 85% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR