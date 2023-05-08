TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
Bryan Baier, a healthcare industry veteran and native Kansan, has been named president of Healthy Blue Kansas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005384/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
“I am honored to return to my home state to lead Healthy Blue in this effort to serve our fellow Kansans,” said Baier. “By partnering with the KanCare program, care providers and community-based organizations across the state, Healthy Blue is eager for the chance to coordinate the care and critical support services that will enable individuals to live healthy and productive lives.”
Healthy Blue, a collaboration of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), intends to bid on a contract this year to serve the 415,000 individuals in KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program.
“Bryan is recognized throughout the industry as a trusted leader who brings to Healthy Blue an extensive knowledge of Medicaid and the important role it plays in the lives and well-being of Kansans,” said Greg Sweat, MD, SVP and Chief Health Officer, Blue KC. “Under Bryan’s leadership, Healthy Blue will build and expand on our commitment to working with community-based organizations across the state to improve the health of Kansas communities.”
Healthy Blue aspires to be a new choice for people enrolled in KanCare and is committed to raising awareness of behavioral health and working to advance telehealth across the state to improve access to care, especially in rural underserved areas. Healthy Blue will also collaborate with organizations that are addressing challenges like food insecurity and the social drivers of health that create health inequities.
“Healthy Blue is made up of organizations that have a combined 160 years of experience improving the health of individuals,” said Matt All, president and CEO of BCBSKS. “Healthy Blue combines a local focus with national experience that will provide access to care and benefits to support the health needs of Kansans to help them achieve a higher quality of life. We are happy to welcome Bryan back to his home state to lead this important effort.”
Baier has more than 20 years of experience in regulatory, compliance, and legislative advocacy with Medicaid managed care organizations (MCO’s). He founded the Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans and successfully advocated for changes in drug rebate pricing for Medicaid programs, a change that saves state Medicaid programs $2 billion a year.
Baier, a fifth generation Kansan, was born in Hays and attended Topeka High School. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and earned his law degree at Loyola University Chicago.
About Healthy Blue
Healthy Blue is a collaboration of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) and Anthem Partnership Holding Company, LLC which was formed specifically to serve Medicaid enrollees. APHC has many years of Medicaid experience through its parent and affiliated companies, serving more than 11 million Medicaid enrollees across 25 markets, including Medicaid members with specialized needs similar to those of the KanCare population. Their Medicaid expertise -- combined with the strong and longstanding provider relationships held by BCBSKS and Blue KC across all 105 counties – would position Healthy Blue to infuse both innovation and accountability to the KanCare program if selected as a new managed care organization when the state conducts a procurement this year.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005384/en/
CONTACT: Tony Felts
(317) 439-6751
KEYWORD: KANSAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Healthy Blue
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/08/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/08/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005384/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.