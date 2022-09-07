FILE — Robert A. Brown speaks with reporters in his office on the campus of Boston University, Tuesday, April 25, 2006, in Boston, several days before being formally inaugurated as the school's president during ceremonies at the university. Brown said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, he will step down at the end of the current academic year, bringing to an end an 18-year tenure during which the school gained membership into the prestigious Association of American Universities, grew its endowment more than fourfold, and developed new interdisciplinary programs.