NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
Leading denim and lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, Buffalo David Bitton, today announced the launch of the ‘ Where Buffalo Roams’ campaign. The new campaign, which kicks off the brand’s 50 th anniversary, celebrates the power of freedom and the natural landscape, exploring the boundless migration paths of buffalos and bringing steps we can take to protect them to the forefront.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005617/en/
Where Buffalo Roams (Photo: Business Wire)
“The Buffalo David Bitton brand pioneered the premium denim space and for 50 years has been creating meaningful product, in a responsible manner. We are excited to share new styles and washes through the ‘Where Buffalo Roams’ campaign and inspire people to explore and most importantly to support the great outdoors,” said Brent Unger, Executive President & Division Head, Centric Brands.
The socially driven campaign will spotlight four “vanlife” influencers, who embody the values of authenticity, independence, and style, as they explore the lands that buffalo have traditionally called home. They will document their journey in Buffalo Denim as they visit areas historically tread by buffalo, including Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and various other areas in Montana. Viewers can follow the adventure on the Buffalo David Bitton brand’s Instagram and TikTok (@buffalojeans) accounts or on www.buffalojeans.com.
As part of the campaign, the Buffalo David Bitton brand has partnered with The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization and a leader in land trust policy, standards, education, and training. The partnership includes a donation to support the mission of The Land Trust Alliance, to help preserve the American landscape and its inhabitants now and for future generations.
“This is an incredibly exciting year for the brand. Creating the ‘Where Buffalo Roams’ campaign allows us to continue our history of freedom and self-expression as we enter our fifth decade. Our partnership with The Land Trust Alliance underscores our commitment to supporting important causes and inspiring others to give back as well. Hitting the road and capturing gorgeous content is an inspirational lead-in to our special Fall 50 th anniversary collection and celebration,” said Andie Lipton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Buffalo David Bitton and Iconix Brands.
Product featured in the campaign will include both men’s and women’s denim and apparel, with prices ranging from $39 to $129. In addition, a limited edition unisex ‘Where Buffalo Roams’ t-shirt, created exclusively for the campaign, will retail for $45 in Canada and $39 in the US. All items are now available in both countries: www.buffalojeans.ca, www.buffalojeans.com.
About Buffalo David Bitton
Buffalo David Bitton is an iconic brand rooted in high-quality denim pieces ranging in style, fit and function for everyone and anyone — as Buffalo would say, “We Are Denim”. Born in Europe and made famous in Montreal, Canada, Buffalo has continued to become a canvas for individuality and outspoken style.
About Iconix
Iconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including OCEAN PACIFIC ®, DANSKIN ®, FIELDCREST ®, CHARISMA ®, STARTER ®, PONY ®, WAVERLY ®, UMBRO ®, LEE COOPER ® and ECKO UNLTD. ®. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive greater consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.
About Centric Brands LLC
Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.
For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005617/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT
Lindsey Green
lgreen@rubenstein.comICONIX MEDIA CONTACT
Andie Lipton
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL DEPARTMENT STORES FASHION
SOURCE: Centric Brands LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/16/2022 11:42 AM/DISC: 06/16/2022 11:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005617/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.