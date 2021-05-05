Buffalo Sabres (15-32-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-16-3, first in the East Division)
Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -313, Sabres +247
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anders Bjork scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 shootout victory over the Islanders.
The Penguins are 35-16-3 in division games. Pittsburgh ranks third in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.
The Sabres are 15-32-7 against East Division teams. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.
Buffalo took down Pittsburgh 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 18. Sam Reinhart scored two goals for the Sabres in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 23 goals and has 60 points. Jake Guentzel has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Reinhart leads the Sabres with 25 goals and has 40 points. Victor Olofsson has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (upper-body).
Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.