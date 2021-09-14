MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three adults have been charged after police found trash, bugs and other unlivable conditions in an apartment in Manchester where five children were living.
The adults were arrested on Friday and face charges of child endangerment, WCVB-TV reported. Two also face charges of resisting arrest.
The property manager of the apartment building told police that the tenants would not let him inside to fix a leak and that he saw bugs coming in and out of the apartment and heard children inside.
Police said they saw flies hovering around the windows of the apartment from the outside and that the unit smelled when they approached. The resident who answered the door initially refused to allow police inside. Police said they then saw a child who was covered in dirt and smelled and said that prompted them to check on the welfare of the children.
Police said they found trash, bugs and other waste in the apartment.
The children, who ranged in ages 2 to 6, were taken to a hospital for observation.
It was not clear whether the three adults have attorneys who could comment. All three were released from the custody of the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections on Monday.