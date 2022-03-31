Builders’ Board Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The Board of Directors of Builders, a commercial insurance leader rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, today announced the addition of two new Board members: Laura Brightwell, Coca-Cola Enterprises Corporate Officer Emeritus and Vice Chair of University of Georgia Terry College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board; and Lauren Kirkley, current Group President of Vericast, former Harland Clarke COO, and noted business transformation leader.
“As Builders continues to evolve, we are committed to regularly evaluating our Board's composition to ensure we have the right mix of skills and experience to advance our goals and reflect the diverse views of Builders’ policyholders and network of independent insurance agents,” said Allen Richardson, Builders’ Board Chairman. “I’m pleased that Ms. Brightwell and Ms. Kirkley will lead the next chapter of our work as we celebrate our 30-year anniversary in 2022. They have both demonstrated exceptional achievements in their careers, and we’re looking forward to their Board leadership.”
The two new Board appointments are the culmination of a robust search process led by Gregory Jacobson of The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the global insurance industry.
“We’re excited to expand our Board with two new esteemed business leaders, whose expertise, diverse perspectives, and insight will accelerate our Company’s continued profitable growth and enable operational excellence,” said Todd Campbell, Builders’ CEO. “Builders has worked diligently to ensure that our leadership and Board reflect our commitment to industry diversity and expertise. Our two newest Board members are no exception. Their Board leadership will guide the stability and sustainable growth trajectory of our Company over the long term.”
“Builders continues to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion. During Women’s History Month, it’s great to see that Builders has added two prestigious women business leaders to their Board,” said Judy Shaw, independent insurance agent and Principal at Sutter, McLellan & Gilbreath, Inc.
About Laura Brightwell
Ms. Brightwell, Corporate Officer Emeritus: Coca-Cola Enterprises is a respected Environment Social Governance (ESG) professional. With over 25 years corporate strategy, supply chain, public affairs, and reputation management experience, she is currently Vice Chair of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and a Board Member of the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. Ms. Brightwell earned her B.B.A. in International Business from University of Georgia.
About Lauren Kirkley
Ms. Kirkley is a high-growth executive with M&A integration, operational process excellence, customer experience transformation, payment systems, and organizational leadership experience. She currently serves as Group President of the Print, Payment and Engagement segment at Vericast, a multibillion-dollar business, and formerly served as COO of Harland Clarke. She also serves as Board member to Girl Talk, Inc., chairing their Governance Committee and serving on the Executive Committee to help expand leadership mentor programs for middle school and high school girls. Ms. Kirkley earned her B.S. in Financial Management from Clemson University.
About Builders
Atlanta-based Builders delivers workers' compensation, general liability, property, umbrella, and construction risk insurance through a strong independent agent network. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2022 and a legacy of commercial insurance industry excellence, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 150 employees and 350 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best. Meet Builders -- #30YearsStrong: www.bldrs.com.
