doxo today announced it was named to the Built In 2023 Best Places To Work Awards, earning a place on Seattle’s “Best Places to Work” and “Best Midsize Places to Work” lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. doxo’s innovative web and mobile bill pay service helps empower consumers to improve their financial health by offering secure, all-in-one bill payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device.
“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by Built In as one of the best Seattle-based workplaces for the fourth consecutive year. I am very proud of the entire team for this accomplishment as it is a direct reflection of their dedication towards maintaining a strong culture, especially throughout the unpredictability of the past few years,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. “The doxo team is an energetic, creative, and ever-learning bunch that is building fintech tools designed to help millions of people stay on top of the most fundamental obligations of their financial lives. We are eager to build upon this momentum throughout the new year and beyond!”
Each year U.S. households spend over $4.6 trillion - about one third of all consumer spending - on recurring bill payments. While staying on top of these bills is the single largest determinant for consumer financial health, organizing and paying them can be a time-consuming and frustrating chore. Since its inception, doxo has been on a mission to simplify and reduce the anxiety of staying on top of bills, empowering consumers to improve their financial health.
As consumers continue to shift more bill payments online and to mobile, doxo has experienced rapid growth. To date, doxo has helped over eight million users deliver payments to more than 120,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay network in the nation. In 2022, doxo was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies.
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”
doxo plans to continue expanding its team in 2023 to further accelerate growth, forever changing the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. Open positions at doxo can be found here, and doxo’s profile on Built In can be found here.
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s Best Places To Work
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.
About doxo
For over 8M users across the country, doxo makes it simple to organize and pay any and all bills with any payment account on any device through a standard, secure checkout every time; doxoPLUS adds 5 essential financial protections that boost financial health. For billers, doxo’s network-driven bill pay platform enables online and mobile payments with ridiculously simple integration, radically lower costs, and features that are unavailable in traditional biller-direct platforms. For fintech and payment network partners, doxo delivers innovation to over 8M users across 97% of US Zip Codes facilitating payments to over 120,000 service providers in the doxo Directory. For employees, doxo is an energetic, creative, ever-learning team that is building fintech tools designed to help millions of people stay on top of the most fundamental obligations of their financial lives. For investors, doxo provides an extraordinary opportunity to invest alongside Jackson Square Ventures, MDV, and Bezos Expeditions to disrupt a market that accounts for over $4T of US Household spend. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.
