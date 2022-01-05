SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Built In today announced that Optimize Health was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards as a Best Remote-First Companies to Work For recipient. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise corporations, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the future of work and to be included alongside other great remote-first companies,” said Todd Haedrich, CEO of Optimize Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the adoption of remote patient monitoring across healthcare and drove demand for the technology and services we offer at Optimize Health. As a company, we quickly pivoted to remote work, with a strong focus on keeping up with the growing demand without any interruptions to our customers. This recognition celebrates our ability to do that while also maintaining a workplace culture where our team members are at the center of everything we do.”
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”
This recognition comes on the back of a noteworthy year for Optimize Health. In 2021, the company nearly doubled and expanded its leadership team with the addition of key roles, including Chief Technology Officer, SVP of Operations, VP of Customer Success, VP of Product, Head of People, and a new CEO. Under the leadership of its SVP of Operations, Neha Ajmera, Optimize Health launched a new service offering, its Managed RPM monitoring service. In 2022, the company expects continued growth and is currently hiring for critical roles across all departments.
Haedrich continued, “We are excited for the year ahead. In addition to expanding our device offerings and condition coverage, we are building the foundation to extend beyond remote patient monitoring and become the preferred platform for connected care. The opportunities for providers and patients to connect in new and seamless ways have never been greater, and we look forward to playing a key role in facilitating that evolution.”
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
ABOUT OPTIMIZE HEALTH
Optimize Health makes it easy for healthcare providers to offer patient-centric, reimbursable remote patient monitoring. Optimize Health’s solution seamlessly integrates affordable devices with easy-to-use software and clinically-driven monitoring services, empowering patients and providers alike to improve health outcomes and contain costs.
To learn more about the company’s remote patient monitoring solutions for healthcare providers, visit https://www.optimize.health/.
