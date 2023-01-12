LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Built In today announced that Vast was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, earned a place on the Los Angeles Best Startups to Work For list, as well as the Los Angeles Best Places to Work list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.
"Creating a work culture and environment that's diverse, collaborative and passionate has always been a priority for Vast and this award helps validate the hard work," said Krystle Caponio, Chief Legal Officer at Vast. “As our team works to go beyond the limitations of humanity in space, we are committed to building a healthy workplace for the dedicated team at Vast and are honored to be named as one of Built In's Best Places to Work.”
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, including company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.
ABOUT VAST
Vast is a pioneer in space habitation technologies focused on expanding humanity across the solar system. Founded in 2021, the company is assembling a world-class team to build the world's first low-cost, artificial gravity station so people can live and work in space for long periods of time without the permanent side effects of zero-gravity. For more information, visit Vast.space.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005668/en/
CONTACT: Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner
Global Results Comms (GRC)for Vast
+1 949 608 0276
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SATELLITE HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING SECURITY
SOURCE: Vast
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 11:57 AM/DISC: 01/12/2023 11:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005668/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.