Built Technologies, the fastest growing construction and real estate finance platform in the U.S., was named to the first SMBTech 50 List, honoring technology solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across multiple sectors. Created by venture firm GGV Capital and business information platform Crunchbase, the list recognizes rising stars of SMB tech. Honorees will ring NASDAQ’s Closing Bell today.
“We’re solving the cash flow problem across this $1.6 trillion US sector between lenders, developers, general contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers by moving money quickly in a secure and compliant way,'' said Chase Gilbert, CEO and Co-founder, Built. “This award honors our team’s hard work creating a construction finance platform that not only helps some of the nation’s top financial institutions, but also the small and mid-sized developers and contractors responsible for building the communities around us.”
The 50 early and late stage companies on the SMBTech 50 list have raised a combined $10 billion in financing, with 75% raising funding in the last 12 months. Built raised a $125 million Series D at a $1.5 billion valuation in September 2021.
In the past fiscal year, Built’s platform was used to manage more than $200B in funds for lenders and borrowers, comprising over 135,000 active projects and 400,000 draw disbursements. For more information on how Built improves the flow of capital throughout the construction and real estate ecosystem, visit getbuilt.com.
About Built
Built is the leading provider of construction and real estate finance technology. The platform connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, property developers, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and other critical industry vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction and real estate ecosystem. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the financing process in real-time, the Built platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Built is used by more than 175 of the leading U.S. and Canadian construction lenders and tens of thousands of developers and contractors. For more information, visit www.getbuilt.com.
