Bukha Teugpum Sa-eobdan Launches New Korean Traditional Pickled Foods by ‘Master Jun’

Bukha Teugpum Sa-eobdan Corp. (“Bukha”), a traditional food company, announced the launch of new traditional fermented foods with wasabi by ‘Master Jun’ on November 17th.
While existing products had added hooker chives powder to have the anti-aging effect and preserve the healthy taste of sweetness, the newly-launched ‘patented wasabi traditional fermented products’ added vitamins and wasabi powder to remove the fishy and unpleasant smell and enhanced its germicidal power and preservability to improve the quality further. (Patent No.10-2342363).
Byung Jun Jung, CEO of Bukha, said, “Through the exclusive patented method of Bukha, the healthy taste desired by today’s people has been added to the traditional taste that had been preserved for more than 30 years.”
‘Master Jun’ is a brand created after the name of CEO Jung, a master of Korean intangible cultural heritage for pickled foods. The brand name reflects his pride in providing trusted products for customers.
Products of ‘Master Jun’ from Bukha Teugpum Sa-eobdan are available at Naver Store ( https://smartstore.naver.com/bukha ), Coupang, WeMakePrice, Oasis, Ideas, and Amazon, etc.
In addition, in celebration of the year-end, these products can also be found at the special sales events which take place in K-Market (4239 John Marr Dr., Annandale, VA 22003) and Oh-Market (4239 John Marr Dr., Annandale, VA 22003) in Virginia, U.S., from November 21 to November 27.
Bukha Teugpum Sa-eobdan Corp. produces more than 50 products in Buk-ha-myeon, Jangseong-gun, including traditional sauces, pickled food and salted fish, preserving the unique taste of the Bukha by combining the Master’s recipes with locally-grown ingredients in Jangseong.
Bukha Teugpum Sa-eobdan Corp., an Agricultural Corporation: www.bukha.co.kr
