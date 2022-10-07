Bumble Bee Protein on the Run®

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--
Bumble Bee Seafood’s Protein on the Run ® Snack Kit was recently named a best new grocery product by Progressive Grocer. The kit, available in three crave-worthy flavors, was released in October 2021 as a gourmet tuna snack experience. Since the product’s debut, Progressive Grocer has officially recognized the kit, and Bumble Bee, for its leadership in trendiness, innovation, and sustainability.
Bumble Bee Seafoods’ award-winning Protein On The Run Kits come in three flavors, Olive Oil and Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Jalapeno and Olive Oil and Zesty Lemon. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Protein on the Run ® was developed in response to consumer needs around convenience, health, and portability,” said Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation, Dana Kowal. “We wanted to create a premium snack experience, and we’re thrilled the product has received such an incredible recognition.”
Protein on the Run ® kits each contain 2.7 ounces of premium tuna that’s been marinated in olive oil, savory artisanal crackers and a rich, smooth caramel treat to finish. It also comes with its own utensil for those enjoying the kit on the go, and is packaged in a pop-open, recyclable box. Not only do these Protein on the Run ® kits combine convenience with environmental consciousness, but also deliver between 16-17 grams of high-quality protein to give users a truly elevated snacking experience. The kits are available in Olive Oil and Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Jalapeno and Olive Oil and Zesty Lemon.
“Our innovation focuses on delivering unmet consumer needs, discovering healthy solutions, and providing superior value. Protein on the Run achieves these objectives with a delicious tasting product,” said Connie Cooper Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Commercialization.
Since tuna is a nutritious, protein-filled shelf-stable product, Bumble Bee has designed Protein on the Run ® snack kits – along with its other products – to be fit for truly any lifestyle. “Whether you’re craving a savory afternoon snack at home or need to fuel up at the office before a meeting, we take pride in Protein on the Run ® being a delicious and protein-packed option you can enjoy anywhere, without sacrificing flavor or quality,” said Kowal.
As one of North America’s largest shelf-stable seafood companies, Bumble Bee is proud to provide families with tasty products. For more information about Protein on the Run ® or Bumble Bee Seafood Company, please visit www.bumblebee.com.
ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY
The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.
Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee ®, Anova ®, Brunswick ®, Clover Leaf ®, Snow’s ®, Wild Selections ® and Beach Cliff ®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.
