Burger King® Brings the Fire (and Ice) This Summer With the Launch of New Fiery Nuggets and $1 Frozen Fanta® Kickin’ Mango

Burger King is bringing the heat this summer. Launching on June 19, Guests can enjoy Fiery Nuggets, a spicy version of its iconic chicken nuggets, and its latest take on frozen beverages with hint of sweet heat, the Frozen Fanta® Kickin’ Mango. Fiery Nuggets and Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango are available exclusively at participating restaurants nationwide from June 19 through August 17.
Fresh off the heels of introducing Spicy Chicken Fries for a limited time, BK® is no stranger to spice. The new Fiery Nuggets are coated with an irresistible spicy glaze, while the $1 Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango is a refreshing combination of mango and citrus flavors kicked up with a touch of spicy chili flavor.
“Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our Guests love,” said Chad Brauze, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Sustainability, Burger King North America. “Glazed with Cayenne peppers, Birds Eye chili and Black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice.”
“The Fiery Nuggets needed an equally tasty companion, so we’re excited to introduce this limited-edition Frozen Fanta flavor exclusively at Burger King restaurants that simultaneously cools and kicks up the heat,” said Dane Callis, Senior Brand Manager, Fanta North America. “Our Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango provides an explosion of bold mango citrus chili flavors that offer a refreshing, tongue-tingling sensation with a spicy finish that passes the hot grill summer vibe check.”
With July 26 historically being the “Hottest Day of the Year,” all Royal Perks members can enjoy a small Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango for free*.
To find your nearest Burger King restaurant and sample these newly launched and innovative menu items, please visit www.bk.com.
* Free Small Frozen Fanta is available for redemption by Royal Perks members only on 07/26/2023 at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants, only on the BK® App andbk.com. Royal Perks account required. Must activate offer in the “Offers” tab on the BK® App orbk.combefore placing order. One coupon/offer per account, per day. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Not available on delivery. Upsizes and modifications at extra cost. No substitutions. Tax extra. Royal Perks terms apply:bk.com/rewards-terms.
ABOUT BURGER KING ®
Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper ® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
