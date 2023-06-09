Burjeel Holdings and US-based Northwell Health To Launch Neuroscience Institute in UAE

Northwell Health and Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding to open the Dr. Najjar Neuroscience Institute in the UAE. From left are John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Souhel Najjar, MD, senior vice president and executive director of the neurology service line of Northwell Health; and Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. Photo credit: Northwell Health.