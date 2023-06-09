Burjeel Holdings and US-based Northwell Health To Launch Neuroscience Institute in UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2023--
As part of its ongoing efforts to bring complex care and to increase the flow of international patients to the UAE, Burjeel Holdings (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA, has joined hands with Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York State, to launch a highly advanced Neuroscience Institute in Abu Dhabi. The Neuroscience Institute will be located at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, and will provide state-of-the-art care for adult and pediatric patients with neurological disorders, including autoimmune brain disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson’s and movement disorders, pediatric neurology, and multiple sclerosis. The collaboration between Burjeel Holdings and Northwell Health will enable the transfer of knowledge and expertise between the two organizations to deliver the best possible patient care.
Northwell Health and Burjeel Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding to open the Dr. Najjar Neuroscience Institute in the UAE. From left are John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Souhel Najjar, MD, senior vice president and executive director of the neurology service line of Northwell Health; and Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. Photo credit: Northwell Health.
World-renowned neurologist Dr. Souhel Najjar, professor and chairperson of the Department of Neurology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and executive director and senior vice president of the Northwell Health Neurology Service Line, will head the Institute in Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Souhel Najjar commented: “Northwell Health and Burjeel Holdings’ decision to build a neuroscience institute in the UAE demonstrates their synergistic culture of innovation and commitment to bring advanced, innovative, and compassionate neurological care to the UAE and the entire Middle East. On a personal level, I am proud of this relationship as it allows me to bring my Northwell Health family closer to the beloved UAE.”
Burjeel Holdings and Northwell Health formalized the establishment of the Dr. Najjar Neuroscience Institute at a ceremony held in New York at the Northwell Health corporate headquarters in Manhattan. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Mohan Chellappa, non-executive director, Burjeel Holdings; Michael Dowling, president and CEO, Northwell Health; Dr. Souhel Najjar, SVP and executive director of the Neurology Service Line, Northwell Health; Dinelia Ortiz, vice president, Neurology Service Line, Northwell Health; Serena Najjar, senior project manager, Neurology Global Patient Services, Northwell Health; Kevin Beiner, SVP and regional executive director western region, Northwell Health.
Michael J. Dowling said: “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to deliver world-class care to the communities of Abu Dhabi. Dr. Najjar has long been an example of clinical excellence for our health system and we are incredibly proud to see his team’s services offered across the globe.”
John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings added: “The partnership is another important step in the Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to delivering unmatched healthcare excellence in the region and greatly improving patient outcomes. The collaboration with Northwell Health and Dr. Najjar aligns with the Group’s endeavors to provide complex care and access to the newest treatments and technologies for patients across the region.”
Northwell Health’s Neurology Service Line is a regional and international destination for neurological care, committed to improving patient outcomes and driving innovation. Patients from all over the world can receive premier treatments for a wide spectrum of neurological disorders from renowned experts in the field.
Burjeel Medical City is a 400-bed leading quaternary care facility with cutting-edge medical technology and employing internationally recognized and published physicians. The Neuroscience Institute at the hospital will be supported by state-of-the-art medical technology and an international team of experts certified by top global medical boards.
About Burjeel Holdings
Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 62 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, and Tajmeel. It has 12 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,660 patient beds across its operations in UAE and Oman, and holds a leading position in the UAE. The Group has comprehensive cancer care facilities in the UAE, and is the country’s leading mother and childcare provider.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 84,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.
