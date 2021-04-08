SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington International Airport will soon be offering direct flights to and from Boston after nearly a decade without them.

Airline officials said Wednesday that they plan to send one eight-seat aircraft between the two locations every day. The flights through Boutique Air, a San Francisco-based group, start on April 29, the airline announced.

“This is a real gift,” said airport manager Gene Richards. “And I’ll just say to folks: Remember, if we don’t use this we lose this.”

One-way fares are expected to start at $79, airport officials said.

The news comes as Vermont's travel guidance changes on Friday. Unvaccinated Vermonters returning to the state will be required to be tested for COVID-19 within three days, and visitors can come to Vermont without quarantining as long as they have a negative test within three days of arriving, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Vaccinated people can continue to travel without restrictions, he said.

