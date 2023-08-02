BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0 by Ken Gavranovic, CEO of Actionable Growth Strategies And Co-Author Lee Atchison, Helps Companies Shatter The Constraints Holding Them Back

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2023--
Management consulting firm, Actionable Growth Strategies, LLC, announced the publication of CEO Ken Gavranovic’s new book, BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0, co-written with Lee Atchison. The book, already an Amazon bestseller, provides a step-by-step process for shattering the constraints that inhibit innovation and hold businesses back.
BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0 by Ken Gavranovic and Lee Atchison helps leaders build dynamic, resilient organizations that fuel engagement, boost agility, and drive lasting change. The book, which has been called "a powerful and pragmatic guide to the systems and processes you need to be successful in business," is available at Amazon and other booksellers. Learn more at www.kengavranovic.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
“ BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0 is a powerful and pragmatic guide to the systems and processes you need to be successful in business, no matter your role,” says Colin Bodell, CTO Bazaarvoice and former VP Amazon. Ed Smith, Founder of Lumen Advisors, said “In BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0, Ken and Lee offer practical insights based on their experience to drive transformations and optimize agility.”
Drawing on their decades of business and technology experience, the authors maintain that their book will help companies build environments where people feel empowered and love their work – leading to high quality business outcomes. You can order a copy of BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.Ohere.
The Business Breakthrough process includes five integrated parts :
Mission, Vision, And Core Values – Mission, vision, and value statements must represent the true soul of the company. The statements can be partially aspirational as long as they express what the company actually values.
Critical Thinking Frameworks: The Power of OKRs – The Objectives and Key Results tool (OKRs) helps companies maintain a systematic, disciplined process that makes sure employees are working together on the most important actions that impact the organization.
Measure What Matters – Successful businesses track performance. The key is measuring what matters and analyzing the right metrics to know exactly what’s working, what’s not, and what needs to be improved.
Choose the Right Business Structure – Business structure not only affects operations, but also impacts how an organization learns and improves, how systems are defined and created, how products are made or software applications are built—even how fast they are built.
Leverage a Market Growth Strategy for Sales Success – New trends and methods in sales and marketing are constantly emerging, while others become obsolete. Gavranovic and Atchison provide an in-depth look at various strategies, revealing how to implement the best approach for one’s own business.
In addition to his role at Actionable Growth Strategies, Gavraonvic is COO of Blameless, and a board member and private equity advisor to other companies. Previously, as founder of Interland, now web.com, he led its IPO. At New Relic, he helped increase revenues to $500M and at Cox Automotive, he oversaw a $5B+ portfolio of brands. Lee Atchison is a software architect, author, speaker, and recognized thought leader on cloud computing and application modernization.
BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH 3.0 is an essential tool kit for companies that want to thrive in today’s hyper-competitive business world. Gavranovic and Atchison’s practical advice – supported by case studies, helpful charts, and simple diagrams – can be put to work immediately. As they explain, “The ultimate purpose of our book is to allow leaders to gain a deep awareness of how their companies operate and what’s blocking their success. With this knowledge, they can move forward and solve any problem confronting them.” Learn more about Ken Gavranovic at https://kengavranovic.com or learn about Lee Atchison at https://leeatchison.com/.
