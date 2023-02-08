WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The Business Council today announced that Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO of Elevance Health, has been appointed to serve as chair of the Business Council. Boudreaux succeeds Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the role. Boudreaux will be the first woman to chair the Business Council in the group’s nearly 90-year history.
“I am incredibly honored to serve as the next chair of the Business Council at a pivotal time in our society,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, president and CEO, Elevance Health. “The Council provides an invaluable forum for global business leaders to come together to share, learn and inspire each other to innovate and solve for challenges in meaningful ways.”
Boudreaux leverages more than three decades of healthcare industry experience to lead one of America’s largest health companies, Elevance Health. The company, fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity, serves more than 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical and complex care solutions.
The Business Council has evolved to be the only venue for the world’s top CEOs to gather and engage in professional, intellectual and leadership development. It is limited to 200 active members, each of whom is selected based on personal qualities and position as the chief executive officer of a leading multinational business.
“Gail Boudreaux is an extraordinary business leader with a long track record of delivering success,” said outgoing chair Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “Her more than three decades of experience driving change in healthcare, along with her ability to collaborate across stakeholders, is the perfect fit for The Business Council.”
“Gail has been a trailblazer for many years, starting with her days as a multi-sport all-American athlete,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of NIKE, Inc. “Throughout her career, she creates real followership wherever she goes. We are fortunate to have her leading the Business Council in the coming years.”
“I can’t think of a better leader to serve as the next chair of The Business Council,” said Marlene M. Colucci, CEO of The Business Council. “As a member of the group, I’ve witnessed firsthand how Gail approaches the opportunity to innovate and drive business solutions. We are all delighted Gail has agreed to take on this broader role, and we look forward to advancing our mission together.”
The Business Council’s 2023-2024 Executive Committee is comprised of 22 CEOs from the world’s largest global companies:
Corie Barry, CEO, Best Buy Co., Inc.
Jeffrey P. Bezos, Executive Chair, Amazon.com
Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO, Elevance Health, Inc.
Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA
Thomas Buberl, CEO, AXA
Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO, Target Corporation
Mary N. Dillon, President and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc.
John J. Donahoe II, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc.
Egon Durban, Managing Partner and Co-CEO, Silver Lake Partners
Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., Immediate Past President & CEO, TIAA
James R. Fitterling, Chairman and CEO, Dow
Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq, Inc.
Henry R. Kravis, Executive Co-Chairman, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
David W. MacLennan, Executive Chair of the Board, Cargill
Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft Corp.
Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe Inc.
David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Lisa T. Su, Chair and CEO, AMD
Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS
Emma N. Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline
Kathy J. Warden, Chairman, CEO and President, Northrop Grumman
Michael K. Wirth, Chairman and CEO, Chevron Corporation
About the Business Council:
The Business Council is a Washington, D.C.- based organization established in 1933 as The Business Advisory Council for the Department of Commerce. In 1961, the group's name changed to The Business Council, and its scope was broadened to include advisory functions to all elements of the federal government. Today the Council is a learning, networking and best practice-sharing organization for the chief executives of leading multinational businesses individually selected by fellow members of The Business Council.
