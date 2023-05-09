Business Leaders Come Together in Support of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation’s Largest Annual Fundraiser

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2023--
Last night, Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. hosted the 13th annual Fitz’s Supper Club event presented by Dominick’s Steakhouse benefitting The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation.
Founder Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Executive Director Danielle Frost of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation at Fitz's Supper Club hosted by Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale on May 8, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
The sold-out event, which integrated outstanding cuisine and live entertainment, is The Foundation’s largest fundraiser each year; it is also one of Arizona’s most cherished philanthropic experiences. Each year, the event brings together generous business and community leaders who share a passion for improving K-12 education and supporting the fight against breast cancer.
Fitzgerald created the Foundation in 2005 in honor of his mother, Carol, who passed away from breast cancer when he was in college. His mother was an incredible advocate for youth, education, and families. She was a founding member of the African American Breast Cancer Alliance and was a great inspiration to Fitzgerald to always give back.
“I am humbled and grateful to see the amount of generosity displayed by everyone in attendance at this year’s Fitz’s Supper Club,” Fitzgerald said. “The investments enable The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation to drive our mission forward and create meaningful impact in our communities. I would especially like to thank Dominick's Steakhouse for their years of partnership, and share my deep appreciation for the countless sponsors, donors, and friends who have continuously supported our efforts.”
Fitz’s Supper Club donors were treated to an unforgettable experience, beginning with a red-carpet arrival and VIP cocktail reception. A gourmet dinner prepared by Dominick’s Steakhouse Chef Antonio Benavidez followed and featured many of Fitzgerald’s favorite dishes. Specialty cocktails were created exclusively for the event – appropriately named the Fitz Spritz, the Fitzgerald, and the Bank on Bell mocktail.
“Larry Fitzgerald gives where it’s needed most in the community,” said Jeff Mastro, CEO and Co-Founder of Dominick’s Steakhouse. “Just like in his playing days on the football field, when it comes to giving back, Larry always gives 100 percent. That’s just one of the reasons why we have continued to be involved and support his foundation every year with Fitz’s Supper Club at Dominick’s Steakhouse.”
NBC 4 New York Weather Anchor Dave Price led the entertaining program, highlighting The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation’s work and its impact on underserved communities across the country. The evening also included a live and silent auction featuring autographed sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, premier golf adventures, luxury travel, and more – presented by the incredible Auctiontainer Letitia Frye. Guests were fascinated by Magician and Mentalist RMax Goodwin’s ability to read their minds and predict their thoughts; guests were also completely mesmerized by Master Violinist John Uzodinma II’s performance playing a wide range of popular hit songs while strolling throughout the event. Grantees Impact One and Elevate Phoenix also shared powerful stories that helped attendees witness, firsthand, why it’s important to support community. The event culminated with sponsors, donors, and guests feeling even more inspired by the Foundation’s progress and impact.
“I truly believe it takes each one of us to make a difference for all of us, and this evening’s event was a testament to that,” said Danielle Frost, Executive Director of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. “I couldn’t be more proud and thankful to our partners and donors for their strong dedication to community.”
In addition to the gracious hosting and longtime partnership with Dominick’s Steakhouse, Bell Bank was this year’s Diamond sponsor. Platinum sponsors included Silver Lake and Night Dragon. Morgan Stanley was this year’s Gold sponsor. Silver sponsors included The Arizona Cardinals, AXON, The Basser Center for BRCA, The Consello Group, The Thunderbirds, Hamra Jewelers, The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Mavik Capital Management, Snell & Wilmer, and Gee Automotive. Bronze sponsors included Ryan Companies, GMI, The Nima Taghavi Foundation, Okland Construction Company, The Fiesta Bowl, Affinius Capital, Troon Golf, American Express, and Chateau Luxe.
About The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation
For nearly two decades, The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation has worked to provide equitable access and new pathways for success for underrepresented communities, both nationally and internationally. Providing children with the tools they need to feel confident and supporting women and men affected by breast cancer has become deeply rooted in its mission. When he established the Foundation in 2005, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. envisioned the work of the Foundation to be a pillar of his existence after losing his mother to breast cancer in 2003. Larry’s mother, Carol, was known for her community service and advocacy work, having served as a founding member of the African American Breast Cancer Alliance. She was instrumental in his life and in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. Larry is passionate about continuing his mother’s legacy of supporting breast cancer survivors and their families. The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation supports organizations and nonprofits doing this remarkable work. For more information, visit TheLarryFitzgeraldFoundation.org
About Dominick’s Steakhouse
Dominick’s Steakhouse is an experience, a renewed Manhattan-style American Steakhouse featuring world-class steak, paired with unique and interesting side dishes and appetizers that go beyond the traditional steakhouse menu. Housed in a stunning and energetic atmosphere and located in the Scottsdale Quarter, Dominick’s Steakhouse is the creation of Dennis, Michael, and Jeff Mastro, along with partner Scott Troilo, who also owns the popular Steak 44, and Ocean 44 restaurants in Arizona. In 2020, Mike Mastro and Jeff Mastro were named James Beard Award semifinalists in the category of Outstanding Restaurateur. Dominick’s offers an elegant fine-dining experience with exceptional personal service and a luxurious menu created by Chief Executive Chef Marc Lupino, which features the best-quality steaks including USDA Prime and American Wagyu and fresh seafood flown in daily. Dominick’s also features an extensive wine selection, as well as signature cocktails like its famous Manhattan. Guests have a wide range of dining experiences, from chic dining rooms to dining poolside on the restaurant’s rooftop. Often named Best Arizona Steakhouse by diners and critics alike, Dominick’s has also been awarded Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence for ranking in the top 10% worldwide for traveler feedback. For more information, visit DominicksSteakhouse.com
